Premier League

Report: Trent Alexander-Arnold To Return For Liverpool Clash With Watford

By Neil Conner
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 9 days ago

According to a report today right back Trent Alexander-Arnold will return for Liverpool’s Premier League clash at Watford on Saturday.

The news will come as a welcome boost to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who will be without Brazilians Fabinho and Alisson Becker who will not return from international duty in time to make the trip to Vicarage Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9E97_0cOiJTjn00
(Photo by dpa/Sipa USA)

There is also uncertainty as to whether Diogo Jota will be available after being sent home from the Portugal camp with a muscle injury.

According to Chris Bascombe writing in the Telegraph, Liverpool’s play making full back will however be ready to take to the pitch for the Reds on Saturday after recovering from injury.

Alexander-Arnold has not been available since the 3-3 draw at Brentford.

On the Monday following the game at The Brentford Community Stadium the 23 year old pulled up with a groin problem in training.

He missed the Champions League victory against Porto and then the 2-2 draw against Manchester City at Anfield.

James Milner deputised for Alexander-Arnold in both matches.

Despite doing well and providing an assist for Sadio Mane in Porto, he struggled against Manchester City and could have been sent off.

There has been no update as to whether Thiago Alcantara will also be available for Saturday’s game against the Hornets.

