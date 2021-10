On Jan. 6, Landon Mitchell bragged to a Facebook friend that he “breached the Capitol” and was “one of the very first in” when a pro-Trump mob stormed the halls of Congress. He appeared in video on the floor of the U.S. Senate, went through a senator’s desk and took to the dais, where he posed next to the so-called QAnon Shaman.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 HOURS AGO