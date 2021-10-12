Ajit Industries unveils a wide range of green packaging products in a glittering event

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/SRV Media): In the era in which education is more of a business when it comes to coaching for aspirants of medical and engineering entrance exams, Alakh Pandey AKAAlakh Pandey has been paving the way for millions of students through his YouTube Channel andPhysics Wallah is continuously raising its bar in the field of competition giving everything that students need with the best environment to support them in achieving their dreams. As a result of the affordable and highly effective courses, most of the students have achieved commendable ranks in JEE Mains this year. Further, four high-ranking AIR holders, namely -- Saurabh Kulkarni (AIR 14), Penta Harshini (AIR 150), LSA Maurya (AIR 369), and Mohammad Shoaib (AIR 911) have benefitted highly from the courses. Additionally, Aditya Singh from Meghalaya and Satyam Raj from Arunachal Pradesh have also topped in their respective states. Along with it, some students have scored 100 percentile in physics which further demonstrates the organization's determination and hard work with their students.

