Roncalli High School will be hosting an Open House for prospective students and their families on Thursday, November 4th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at their campus, 3300 Prague Road in Indianapolis. Representatives from all academic departments will be available to present and discuss programs and courses. In addition, representatives from extracurricular programs will have information on opportunities for participation in a wide range of student activities, including athletics, fine arts, student government, recreational and social organizations and more. Get a tour of the school from a current Roncalli High School student and see what it’s like to be a Royal.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO