India signs MoU with Russia for Di-ammonium Phosphate fertiliser supply

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): To stablise prices of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser and reduce dependency on the countries like Jordan, Morroco, China, etc, India on Tuesday signed a long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia on DAP fertiliser supply. As per the sources, the MOU has been signed...

