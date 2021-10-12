What We Know and Don't Know About the Big Ten East After 6 Weeks

Record: 2-3 (0-2) What We Know: Without a healthy Michael Penix, this team doesn't pose much of a threat. Now, 'threat' is a relative word here. The Hoosier defense is still plenty good enough to cause opposing teams fits if the offense can just do something now and then. But it's clear that the 2020 magic has worn off along with Penix's ability to effectively play quarterback. I'm not trying to pick on Penix here, I'd probably be done with sports forever had I picked up any of the injuries he's suffered over his career, but he simply looks to be out of gas. It's been terribly sad to watch, and I sincerely hope he turns it around, but I don't see it. The senior is considered week-to-week, and Jack Tuttle could get the start Saturday vs. MSU.