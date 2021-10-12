CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Porsche restores 1987 962C race car

By Ben Hsu
Autoblog
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Porsche 962 was one of the most prolific race cars of the 80s, but of the 91 examples built only 16 were campaigned by Porsche itself. Now, one of the official works 962s has been restored to its former glory. The car had many guises during its career, but...

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Cars & Bids Bargain of the Week: 2009 987 Porsche Boxster S

Want the premium fun and performance of a Porsche without paying a fortune? The used market is a great place to start, even in its current state. And for many, the Porsche Boxster has been the most affordable entryway, new or used, into the German brand. It might be cheaper than a used 911, but the Boxster’s mid-engine design means it arguably handles better. And getting a 987 ‘Gen 2’ example like the 2009 Porsche Boxster S currently listed on Cars & Bids means you won’t have to deal with at least one infamous problem.
CARS
Top Speed

Drag Race: How Much Quicker Is A Porsche 911 GT3 Than A 911 Carrera?

Our UK colleagues from Carwow have come up with another interesting drag race. This time, two versions of the Porsche 992 go head to head. You can probably tell, which of the two is going to win since we are talking about a base Porsche 911 Carrera and a 911 GT3. Racetrack performance aside, the question here is how much quicker the GT3 is, and will it be able to justify the enormous price difference?
MOTORSPORTS
Autoblog

Pablo Escobar's 1974 Porsche 911 RSR race car is on the auction block

You want a car with history? This 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR IROC has you covered. The car’s most notable owner is none other than Pablo Escobar, the Colombian drug lord and narcoterrorist who founded and led the Medellín Cartel in the 1980s and early 1990s. Escobar reportedly owned...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Cars#Shell#Adac W Rth Supercup#Group C#Pdk#Historic Motorsport
topgear.com

Porsche has restored Hans-Joachim Stuck’s glorious 962 C Supercup racer

A surprise delivery for the 70-year old Le Mans/Supercup winner. Skip 16 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Porsche has fully restored Hans-Joachim Stuck’s 962 C racer he took to victory in the 1987 ADAC Würth Supercup, following a...
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche 911 Drag Races Itself In Carrera Vs GT3 Battle

Is this an unfair fight? After all, we're talking about an entry-level Porsche 911 Carrera facing off against the latest version, the race-inspired 911 GT3. With 502 horsepower (374 kilowatts) and less mass to carry, the GT3 has a tremendous performance advantage over the 379-hp (283 kW) Carrera. So yes, it's definitely an unfair fight.
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1995 Porsche 911 Cup 3.8 RSR Evo Is an Outstanding Outlier

Porsche’s air-cooled swan song was sung by the 993 series, made from 1994 to 1998—the last of the air-and-oil 911s. That these cars have achieved cult status is no surprise; they were the most refined, powerful and—for many Porschephiles—beautiful of all 911s, although a topic of some debate for those attracted to the curvaceous front fenders of the original model. North America got some interesting 993 model variants, including the Turbo S, but Porsche never saw fit to bring the sporting 993 RS to the US. Rarer still are the Carrera Cup race cars like the 1995 Porsche 993 Cup 3.8...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Cars
motoringresearch.com

Porsche celebrates 50 years of sports cars at Weissach

The Porsche development centre at Weissach has celebrated its 50th anniversary. Home to 6,500 designers, engineers and test drivers, the world famous ‘think tank’ is where every Porsche journeys from initial design sketch to road-going or racing reality. The Weissach story actually starts in 1960, when Ferry Porsche, son of...
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW M5 CS Drag Races Porsche Taycan Turbo In Super Sedan Showdown

Electric cars currently rule the roost when it comes to the quickest-accelerating production vehicles you can buy. Gasoline isn't giving up by any means, as evidenced by the physics-defying BMW M5 CS that runs door-to-door with by the hyperest of hypercars. However, the Porsche Taycan Turbo also shows a flagrant disregard for the laws of physics. Put them together, and you get some very good drag racing action.
CARS
The Independent

Car review: if only our government could emulate the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo’s style and substance

Pawing at the firmly upholstered nylon seats and rather plain dash of the Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, a pioneering all-electric super-estate car, my companion turned to me, quizzically: “Where’s the leather?” Understandable enough question. The last time we found ourselves stretched out in a £100,000 motor it was a new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the last word in cosseting luxury, swathed in leather and splattered with big touchscreens and gadgetry, mimicking the Tesla, still the benchmark for this sort of game. The Porsche was much more austere, with a slightly mean display on the centre console, though mercifully easier to navigate...
CARS
Dayton Daily News

Classic car restoration for beginners

They’re eye-catching, often exotic and always call to mind a bygone era. Classic cars are undeniably unique and their unrivaled automotive appeal has inspired legions of fans. That appeal also has compelled many to try their hand at classic car restoration. Restoring a classic car can be a rewarding hobby,...
CARS
moneyweek.com

Porsche Taycan: a stunning family estate car

The Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo is “an electric family car with a sporty, adventurous twist”, says Guilherme Marques for Portugal Resident, and boasts all the hallmarks you’d expect from the pedigree. Porsche may not be the brand most associated with practical family estate cars, but its new Taycan may change all that – if you have deep enough pockets. The all-wheel-drive car is a little hardier than its stablemates and is hungry for the miles – without being thirsty for the fossils. But the shift to electricity from petroleum won’t mean any compromise on the horses. The twin electric motors deliver 563bhp and the battery can take the driver a comfortable 277 miles between charges.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Becomes Extreme Ice Racer For Epic Race

Renee Brinkerhoff, founder of Valkyrie Racing, is on a mission to become the first driver to race a 1956 Porsche 356A (the precursor to the Porsche 911) on all seven continents. Covering nearly 20,000 miles across 18 countries in some of the most extreme locations in the world, the iconic Porsche 356A will race in conditions it was never originally designed to conquer.
CARS
Autoblog

Porsche Taycan EV outselling the 911

The sales figures released Friday show that Porsche delivered 217,198 vehicles worldwide in the first three quarters, a 13% increase year over year. The results were driven by a nearly threefold increase in Taycan deliveries — as well as growth by its popular gas-powered Macan. Those figures show Porsche recovered from the 5% dip in sales it experienced in the nine-month period between 2019 and 2020.
CARS
Motor1.com

See Vintage Porsche 962C Worth $1.2 Million Crash Hard At Spa

There are not one, but two shocking aspects to this classic Porsche crash video. The first is the amount of damage sustained on this 962C race car considering its speed at impact. The second is, thankfully, the driver reportedly suffered no major injuries. Anyone who knows the 962C knows that's a very big deal. More on that in a bit.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoblog

Porsche Cayman GT4 RS is hardcore — watch it slay the Nurburging

Confirming a long-standing rumor, Porsche announced that the RS version of the track-focused 718 Cayman GT4 is around the corner. It's much quicker than the model it's based on, we're told that it weighs less, and it gains a specific body kit that provides additional downforce. So far, the only...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy