Porsche restores 1987 962C race car

The Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo is “an electric family car with a sporty, adventurous twist”, says Guilherme Marques for Portugal Resident, and boasts all the hallmarks you’d expect from the pedigree. Porsche may not be the brand most associated with practical family estate cars, but its new Taycan may change all that – if you have deep enough pockets. The all-wheel-drive car is a little hardier than its stablemates and is hungry for the miles – without being thirsty for the fossils. But the shift to electricity from petroleum won’t mean any compromise on the horses. The twin electric motors deliver 563bhp and the battery can take the driver a comfortable 277 miles between charges.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO