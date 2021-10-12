CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

There's No Better Way to Forget a Pandemic Than a UTV Trip

By Evan Bleier
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo hours away from Sin City, just across the Nevada state line in the town of St. George, Utah, it is hot, dusty and windy on a late summer’s day. I’m one of a pack of unfamiliar ramblers who have converged in a massive garage as we wait to set out for parts unknown aboard a flock of four-wheeled Can-Am Commander UTVs. We’re on a guided off-roading adventure hosted by Wilderness Collective, and the customized Commanders, which come in a number of trim levels — DPS, XT-P, MAX XT — are ready for whatever the road (or lack thereof) has to offer over the following three days.

