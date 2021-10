(NEXSTAR) – A new study of America’s most-purchased hot sauces seems to suggest that the U.S. is divided by its love for specific spicy brands. The study, conducted by Instacart, looked at sales from every hot sauce offered on the platform over the last year to determine which brand was most popular in each state. The results quite clearly show broad preferences for Frank’s RedHot and Cholula across large swaths of the country, albeit with sprinklings of other well-known brands and regional favorites.

