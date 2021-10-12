CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JLL Secures $53M in Acquisition Financing for Apartment Community in Metro Tampa

By Julia Sanders
Cover picture for the articleLITHIA, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has secured $53 million in acquisition financing for Circa at FishHawk Ranch, a 260-unit, garden-style multifamily community in Lithia, about 24.9 miles from Tampa. Elliott Throne, Brian Gaswirth, Jesse Wright and Kenny Cutler of JLL represented the New York-based borrower, GMF Capital, to secure the three-year, floating-rate loan through New York-based Sound Point Capital Management LP.

