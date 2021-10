Maid is one of the top streaming series on Netflix right now, and it’s not exactly an easy watch. It tells the story of a young single mother named Alex, who leaves an abusive relationship to raise her daughter alone, finding work as a maid in the homes of wealthy people in Washington and Missoula. The 10-episode limited series gives a birds-eye view in what life is like for a single mother skating along the edge of poverty, trying to do the best by her daughter while also working towards a better future for herself. Maid is a story of struggle and triumph, but is it real?

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO