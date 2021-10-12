CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

How Did Dave Grohl Audition To Be a Part of 'Nirvana'? Guitarist Tells It All In Latest Memoir

By Mike Stevenson
musictimes.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Grohl recalls his music career and life experience in his new memoir, "Dave Grohl: The Storyteller." The drummer opened up how he auditioned to be a part of the iconic rock band "Nirvana." According to the Irish Examiner, as reported by The Rock of Rochester, Grohl revealed in...

www.musictimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Dad

Dave Grohl’s Daughter Asked Him About Kurt Cobain

Dave Grohl has been a fixture in the music world for 30 years. He first came to prominence as the drummer for Nirvana, the legendary rock band that lit the world on fire in the 90s. The trio, comprised of Grohl, bassist Krist Novoselic, and lead singer/guitarist Kurt Cobain helped define the grunge era. Tragically, Cobain killed himself, putting an end to Nirvana and that chapter of Grohl’s life as well.
MUSIC
NPR

Dave Grohl explains how music and a Kurt Cobain t-shirt helped him heal

In our extended-length interview with Dave Grohl, the Foo Fighters frontman talks about starting over after Nirvana bandmember Kurt Cobain's heartbreaking suicide in 1994, healing with the help of music and picking up the guitar at age 10 to realize he could learn songs by ear. His new memoir, "The...
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Dave Grohl Rock Out In Book Event With Nirvana x Foo Fighters Classics

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has been busy promoting his memoir titled “Dave Grohl: The Storyteller – Tales In Life & Music”, which hit the shelves on October 5. He appeared at New York City’s Town Hall, and he treated the attendees to a mini concert. Grohl paid tribute to...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Dave Grohl drums along to Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit during The Storyteller live event

His day job might mean that we see less of Dave Grohl the drummer these days, but that doesn’t mean he won’t take any opportunity he can to jump back behind the kit. That’s exactly what happened at New York Town Hall during his promotional tour for new book, Dave Grohl: The Storyteller, as he jumped on the drums for a rare, intimate performance of Nirvana’s biggest hit, Smells Like Teen Spirit.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Krist Novoselic
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Dan Peters
94.5 KATS

Dave Grohl Recalls Impact of False Kurt Cobain Death Report

Dave Grohl revealed that a mistaken report of Kurt Cobain’s death left him unable to process the Nirvana frontman’s passing when it happened a month later. In March 1994, Cobain was rushed to hospital in Italy after overdosing on alcohol and drugs. He spent five days under medical care before being released, but at the time of his admission it was falsely reported that he’d died. He took his own life around five weeks later.
MUSIC
nprillinois.org

Dave Grohl On Punk Rock, Nirvana, and Fatherhood

Dave Grohl’s shadow looms large over the music industry. He’s the founder of the Grammy-winning rock group Foo Fighters. And he was the drummer for the groundbreaking grunge band Nirvana. His musical footprint is matched only by the life he’s led. In his new book “The Storyteller: Tales of Life...
MUSIC
yoursun.com

In Dave Grohl's memoir, he says his life in rock ‘n’ roll started at a bar

CHICAGO — There’s a moment early in “The Storyteller,” Dave Grohl’s new memoir of a life in music, when a very young-looking teenage Grohl — mullet, overbite, punch-me smile, obvious suburban pedigree — decides to sell his soul to the devil or overlords of rock n’ roll or someone. Basically, anyone who would get him out of Virginia and behind drums for the rest of his life. He stages, in his family’s garage, a seance. With an altar, candles and everything. The root of his convictions: Many summers in Chicago, where he would vacation with his mother and her best friend. One night, that friend’s daughter took him to the Cubby Bear in Wrigleyville to see Naked Raygun. Suddenly, his future was clear.
CHICAGO, IL
Columbian

Dave Grohl embraces role as ‘The Storyteller’

NEW YORK — It’s hard to think of a current musician so universally accepted into the rock ‘n’ roll fraternity as Dave Grohl. The Foo Fighters frontman dines regularly with Paul McCartney. He wrote and recorded a pandemic-era song with Mick Jagger. Joan Jett read bedtime stories to his daughters. He formed a group with Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones. He hosted a party for AC/DC with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band as surprise entertainers.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nirvana#Guitarist#Rock Band#The Irish Examiner
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

I sat down with Dave Grohl to talk about his new book

Dave Grohl’s memoir, The Storyteller, came out last week (October 5). The next day, Dave and I connected via Zoom to talk about a few things. Here’s part one. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WNYC

Dave Grohl, Neal Brennan, Chef Joanne Lee Molinaro, Lido Pimienta

16-time Grammy winner Dave Grohl, front-man of Foo Fighters, talks about his tenure as Nirvana's drummer, and healing after the death of his friend and musical collaborator Kurt Cobain. His new memoir is titled, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music. Comedian Neal Brennan, one of the co-creators of “The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
dmagazine.com

Dave Grohl Writes About That Nirvana Fracas at Trees

Dave Grohl has himself a new book out titled The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music. So far, I’ve read just one chapter. It’s the one where he describes what happened on that night in 1991 when blood was spilled on the stage at Trees, in Deep Ellum. This was just as Nirvana was breaking out with Nevermind and becoming A Big Thing. You remember Brian Sweany, that guy who used to work at D Magazine? Brian was there that night. He wrote a short piece for us in 2004 about the discovery of a long-lost video of that performance. Grohl adds a bunch more detail in his book. Some of this chapter is about what it felt like to be in the band just as it was becoming huge. You’ll have to buy a copy to get that context. Here is a taste of the blow by blow at Trees:
DALLAS, TX
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Read me a bedtime story, Dave Grohl?

Okay. Here’s Dave appearing on the BBC show CBeebies, reading Octopus’s Garden, written by Ringo Starr in 2014. Can a marching band perform Rush? Yes. Yes, they can. →. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
CELEBRITIES
L.A. Weekly

Dave Grohl Tells Stories Live at the Ford

Is there anything Dave Grohl can’t do? If you’ve read his essays on the power of live music or his strained relationship with his dad in The Atlantic, you know the guy has a way with words beyond song lyrics. The former drummer for Scream and Nirvana and current leader of the Foo Fighters writes in a way that’s insightful and colorful, but also relatable. If you’ve ever seen an interview with him you can’t deny it, either; he might be a rockstar but he’s a humble, perpetually cool dude, the kind anyone might enjoy shooting the shit with over a couple beers. His new book conveys the musician’s good-natured, wide-eyed spirit and shows off his affinity for, as the book’s title references, evocative storytelling. And this cat obviously has stories. He’ll surely be sharing some doozies covering his childhood in DC, punk rock van life, and rock superstardom, at his two-night stand at the Ford beginning tonight. Limited to 2 tickets per transaction. Each ticket purchased includes a copy of The Storyteller – Tales of Life and Music.
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Dave Grohl Reveals His Father Didn't Support Him Pursuing A Career In Music

Dave Grohl may be a wildly successful rockstar, but when he was first pursuing a career in music his father James Harper Grohl did not approve. The Foo Fighters frontman recalled his dad's reaction when he first joined a band in his new memoir The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music (via Sky News).
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

How Dave Grohl Began Getting Over Kurt Cobain’s Death

Dave Grohl discussed the incident that helped him begin to recover from the death of Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain, calling it a “huge moment” in his life. The drummer found himself emotionally paralyzed in the aftermath of the 1994 tragedy, feeling that the only thing he could do was escape to a secluded location in Ireland. An encounter with a hitchhiker led him to go home and focus on a project that would become the Foo Fighters.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy