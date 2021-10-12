David Friedman’s ‘The Abraham Accords’ Comes to Life, and the Big Screen, at Gala Jerusalem Premiere
Just over one year after being signed at the White House, the historic Abraham Accords came to life at a star-studded gala event in Jerusalem on Monday. The event featured the premiere of an upcoming 5-hour Trinity Broadcasting Network documentary series, aptly named “The Abraham Accords,” co-produced by former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and also served as the launch event for the newly created Friedman Center for Peace Through Strength.www.jewishpress.com
