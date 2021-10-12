David Friedman’s ‘The Abraham Accords’ Comes to Life, and the Big Screen, at Gala Jerusalem Premiere

Israel said Tuesday it would grant legal residency to 4,000 Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza a gesture to the Palestinian Authority that will allow people who have lived under severe restrictions for years to get official IDs.It's one of a series of gestures announced after a rare high-level meeting in August between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas aimed at strengthening the PA, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on security.Israel is trying to bolster the increasingly unpopular and autocratic PA in order to...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 2 DAYS AGO