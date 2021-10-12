CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Friedman’s ‘The Abraham Accords’ Comes to Life, and the Big Screen, at Gala Jerusalem Premiere

By Alex Traiman
The Jewish Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust over one year after being signed at the White House, the historic Abraham Accords came to life at a star-studded gala event in Jerusalem on Monday. The event featured the premiere of an upcoming 5-hour Trinity Broadcasting Network documentary series, aptly named “The Abraham Accords,” co-produced by former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and also served as the launch event for the newly created Friedman Center for Peace Through Strength.

The Jewish Press

DM Gantz Pressured to Free Hunger-Striking Hamas Terrorist

The Arab Joint List faction pressured Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday to cancel the administrative detention of a Hamas terrorist from Hebron who has allegedly been on a hunger strike for 91 days, according to former MK Orit Strook. But Attorney Maurice Hirsch, Adv. writes a series of tweets...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Bennett’s Govt. Votes Down Law Protecting Israel’s Sovereignty in Jerusalem

The coalition, headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and in cooperation with the Arab-majority Joint List from the opposition, voted against the Jerusalem Sovereignty Law on Wednesday in the Knesset. The law would have enshrined the prohibition set forth in the Oslo Accords forbidding Palestinian Authority’s activities within the State...
EDUCATION
The Jewish Press

Does the 3rd Geneva Convention apply to the Palestinian Terrorists Arrested by Israel?

Palestinian officials and many Palestinian/pro-Palestinian NGOs and others consistently refer to the terrorists and murderers arrested by Israel as “Prisoners of War” (POWs), claiming that the Third Geneva Convention of 1949 Relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War (GCIII) should be applied to them. Their goal is to deceive the world into believing that international law recognizes the Palestinian terrorists as legitimate soldiers in combat.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Israel’s Civil Administration is failing in YESHA

Each day, it becomes clearer that the Israeli Civil Administration is one of the greatest dangers to the Jewish people’s realization of the goal to resettle the Jewish heartland of Judea and Samaria. Since the signing of the 1993-1995 Oslo Accords, the Civil Administration has lost its way. Despite being...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Israeli Right Blasts ‘Anti-Netanyahu’ Bill

Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Tuesday released details of a bill that would ban anyone accused of crimes punishable by over three years in prison from forming a government. If passed, the proposed legislation, an amendment to Israel’s Basic Law: Government, would also prevent indicted individuals from being included...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israel gives legal status to 4K in gesture to Palestinians

Israel said Tuesday it would grant legal residency to 4,000 Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza a gesture to the Palestinian Authority that will allow people who have lived under severe restrictions for years to get official IDs.It's one of a series of gestures announced after a rare high-level meeting in August between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas aimed at strengthening the PA, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on security.Israel is trying to bolster the increasingly unpopular and autocratic PA in order to...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

PMW: Palestinian Authority Celebrates ‘Culture’ of Murdering Israelis

While people around the world see the arts, sports, and music as expressions of culture that could be highlighted during a “culture week,” the Palestinian Authority chose the murder of Israelis as its expression of Palestinian culture with which to launch its “Arab Culture Week,” the Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reports.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Alert: Missionaries Trained to Preach to IDF Soldiers

An internal missionary publication that has reached the hands of Yad L’Achim reveals that Christian organizations are training their members who are IDF soldiers in how to get their Jewish comrades to convert. The publication, put out by a missionary organization called Natzor, is aimed at members of the “Messianic...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Invites PM Bennett to Visit

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Monday afternoon at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, and the Ambassador of Bahrain to Israel, Khaled Al Jalahma. At the start of the meeting, UAE Ambassador Al Khaja presented...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Sa’ar Advances Bill to Stop Netanyahu in Future Elections

“New Hope” party chairman and Deputy Prime Minister / Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar published a proposal on Tuesday for a new bill to prevent anyone under a ‘serious indictment’ from forming a government and one to set term limits. The former bill is aimed squarely at Opposition leader and former...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Yitzhak Rabin’s Vision Of Peace Wasn’t What The Liberals Claim

The Yartzeit of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (Yartzeit is a Jewish remembrance day for someone who passed away) is the 12th of the Jewish month of Cheshvan, which this year corresponds to October 18. Rabin was assassinated by a crazed Israeli named Yigal Amir on November 4, 1995, using the secular calendar. In Israel, there will be an official state memorial ceremony on the 18th commemorating former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin at Mount Herzl. Rabin’s vision of peace.
MIDDLE EAST
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Jewish Press

Next Jewish Agency Chair? NOT Livni

According to numerous reports, some Diaspora Jewish leaders and center-left Israeli politicians are pushing the candidacy of Tzipi Livni to head the Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFI). The impetus for Livni’s late candidacy is twofold: The desire to appoint a woman after front-runner Elazar Stern dropped out of the race...
MIDDLE EAST
Axios

Biden administration leans into Abraham Accords

The trilateral meeting on Wednesday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of Israel and the United Arab Emirates epitomized the Biden administration's belated embrace of the Abraham Accords. Why it matters: The normalization deals struck between Israel and four Arab countries were Donald Trump's landmark foreign...
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. hopes Abraham Accords will help Israeli-Palestinian issue - officials

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States is working to expand normalisation agreements between Israel and Arab nations, known as the Abraham Accords, and hopes restoring such ties can be leveraged to advance progress on the Israeli and Palestinian conflict, senior State Department officials said on Tuesday. In a...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Why didn't the Abraham Accords win the Nobel Peace Prize?

The Norwegian Nobel Committee last week awarded Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. While Ressa and Muratov’s work exposing their respective oppressive regimes should be applauded, there was a better choice for this year’s prize. Namely, the parties behind the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords, where Israel normalized ties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.
WORLD
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli Knesset launches Abraham Accords Caucus on anniversary of normalization agreements

Several hundred dignitaries and guests, including Israeli government ministers, Knesset members, foreign ambassadors and mayors gathered in the Knesset auditorium on Monday afternoon for the launch of the Knesset’s “Abraham Accords Caucus,” whose mission is to further the progress made through the U.S.-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Knesset hosts event marking newly established Abraham Accords Caucus

The Knesset hosted a special event on Monday to celebrate the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords, the U.S.-brokered normalization agreements signed last year between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and later, by Morocco and Sudan. The event was initiated by Knesset members Ruth Wasserman Lande and Ofir...
WORLD
Beaumont Enterprise

Merkel and Israel's Bennett differ on Iran, Palestinians

JERUSALEM (AP) — Germany's lame-duck chancellor, Angela Merkel, received a warm welcome Sunday as she paid a final official visit to Israel, but differences quickly emerged between the close allies on the key issues of Iran's nuclear program and the establishment of a Palestinian state. Merkel said that Germany remains...
MIDDLE EAST

