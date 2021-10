The bulls succeeded in pushing the price of gold towards the $1785 resistance yesterday, then retreating towards the $1767 support at the beginning of trading today before settling around $1776 as of this writing. The pace of gold's gains stopped amid investors' appetite for risk, but I still see that there are many factors that may support gold's move and break through the psychological resistance of $1800 again. This in turn may increase buying. I still prefer buying gold from every bearish level. The closest targets for the correction are the support levels at $1763, $1755 and $1740. The price of gold is heading to a neutral environment with a bullish bias, and it is waiting for catalysts to launch higher.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO