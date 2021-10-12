CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jayson Tatum Is No Larry Bird, but He’ll Earn $4 Million More This Year Alone Than Bird Made in His Entire Career

By Mike Thomas
 9 days ago
Jayson Tatum is no Larry Bird, but don’t tell that to his bank account. Tatum is one heck of a young player and the leader of the Boston Celtics at 23 years old. He’s been an NBA All-Star the last two seasons and has shown improvement in each of his four years in the league. Tatum will make $4 million more this season than Bird made in his entire 13-year career. He has Bird to thank for that.

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

