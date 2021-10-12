Jayson Tatum Is No Larry Bird, but He’ll Earn $4 Million More This Year Alone Than Bird Made in His Entire Career
Jayson Tatum is no Larry Bird, but don’t tell that to his bank account. Tatum is one heck of a young player and the leader of the Boston Celtics at 23 years old. He’s been an NBA All-Star the last two seasons and has shown improvement in each of his four years in the league. Tatum will make $4 million more this season than Bird made in his entire 13-year career. He has Bird to thank for that.www.sportscasting.com
