Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Continues, Alt-Coins Remain Under Pressure

By Nick Cawley
DailyFx
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin’s short-term market dominance increases. Alt-coins underperform in the short term. Bitcoin has rallied the best part of 50% over the last three weeks with any sell-off quickly reversed as buyers stepped in and bought the dip. BTC has also out-performed the rest of the crypto-currency market – aside from the odd alt-coin – with its market dominance growing from just over 40% to a current level of just 47% in the last month. We have discussed the reasons why Bitcoin’s outlook looks positive before and while these remain – especially the potential for futures-based Bitcoin ETFs – then Bitcoin is likely to chug higher, pulling the market capitalization along with it.

