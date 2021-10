A new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes on an entirely newfound footage style, and follows someone to a dangerous Pokémon encounter that leaves fans wondering. Today on the Official Pokémon YouTube Channel, a new trailer was released. It’s maintained in a found footage style and brings an overall unsettling tone. Pokémon Legends: Arceus has quickly become one of the most anticipated Pokémon games recently, with its unique take on the franchise’s usual reused tropes. There have not been many trailers yet, but each new one only makes fans more and more excited.

