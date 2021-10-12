Mark Harmon Exits 'NCIS' in Season 19

Married with Children actress Katey Sagal was hit by a car while crossing the street in Los Angeles. The incident was reported by TMZ today and an ambulance was on-hand to transport her to the hospital for the injuries. Luckily for Sagal, they don't seem to be life-threatening. But, it is still a scary situation. Reports indicate that she should be released before the weekend is over. The driver in question actually stopped to assist her after the accident. A lot of fans are relieved to hear it wasn't anything series. Married with Children is a beloved show from the 1990s. Sagal has also been huge on Sons of Anarchy as Gemma Teller. She's even made a return to broadcast television with her presence on The Conners over at ABC. So, a wild moment leads to not much more than a bump in the road for a television fan-favorite.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO