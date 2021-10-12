CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Harmon Exits 'NCIS' in Season 19

By Philiana Ng‍
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: This story contains spoilers from Monday's episode of NCIS. Mark Harmon's time on NCIS has come to an end. On Monday's episode of CBS' long-running procedural, the longtime star has exited the series after more than 18 seasons. Harmon's reduced presence and potential exit had been speculated ever since the...

Hello Magazine

NCIS star Michael Weatherly sparks mass fan reaction with latest post

NCIS star Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans with his latest post. Taking to Twitter this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of himself and co-star Cote de Pablo from the set of the naval drama - and fans were all saying the same thing in the replies!
Syracuse.com

‘Real Housewives’ star marries Biden’s nephew; ‘NCIS’ star exits show; more: Buzz

‘Real Housewives’ star marries Biden’s nephew. Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King married Cuffe Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden, in Pennsylvania on Monday. ET reports the president attended the intimate ceremony at the groom’s childhood home in Kennett Square, Penn., where Biden’s sister and her husband Jack Owens live. King, who has three children with ex-husband Jim Edmonds of MLB fame, was on five seasons of “RHOC” and also appeared on shows like “Say Yes to the Dress” and “Watch What Happens Live. She told Brides magazine that she met Cuffe on a dating app and quickly started planning a future together. “Our wedding was about two things for us,” she said. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”
Popculture

'NCIS': How Gibbs Got His Boat out of the Basement

When NCIS returned Monday night with an all-new episode of Season 19, it finally solved one of the longest-running mysteries in the show's history. For nearly two decades now, fans of the CBS police procedural series have questioned and theorized over one baffling sticking point: How did Mark Harmon's Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs get his boat out of the basement? It turns out, the answer is pretty simple.
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Mark Harmon's Behind-The-Scenes Feud On NCIS

"NCIS" has long been one of the most popular shows on TV, making Mark Harmon one of the most popular TV stars to boot. The Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor, better known just as Gibbs, has thrilled fans on the long-running CBS crime drama since 2003, but it sounds like fans could be seeing a little less of him as Gibbs' story continues on.
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
Popculture

'NCIS': See Emily Wickersham's Latest Baby Bump Update

Emily Wickersham may have left NCIS, but she's already lined up her next big role: Mom. Back in July, Wickersham revealed that she and actor James Badge Dale are expecting their first child together, and she offered her followers another look at her growing baby bump in a new Instagram post.
CinemaBlend

How NCIS Said Goodbye To Another Character Who Was Important To Gibbs

Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of NCIS Season 19, called "Nearly Departed." Despite reports that NCIS would feature much less of Mark Harmon as Gibbs in Season 19, he was at the center of the action of "Nearly Departed," but ultimately had to say goodbye to another person who had become important to him. The team honed in on the serial killer who blew up Gibbs' boat and took a lot of lives, bringing in Pam Dawber's Marcie in the process. By the end of the hour, Marcie bowed out of the action in a way that pretty definitively means no more working with Gibbs... for now.
nickiswift.com

Who Is NCIS Star Rocky Carroll's Wife, Gabrielle Bullock?

"NCIS" fans are obsessed with Director Leon Vance's forthright manner and hidden agendas. Veteran actor Rocky Carroll has been portraying the role in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service since its fifth season. He also plays the same role when he occasionally crosses over to spinoffs "NCIS: Los Angeles." It's a role that has exceeded his expectations. "The amazing thing is I joined the cast of this show at the end of season five and I literally thought to myself that I came in on the tail end of a really good thing," he told CBS Los Angeles. "At least I can say I'll be here for the last two seasons. That was 14 seasons ago." Over a decade later, and he has become a firm fan favorite thanks to his intimidating demeanor, but Carroll reports that things work a bit differently on the home front.
nickiswift.com

How Cote De Pablo Got Injured While Filming NCIS

It didn't take long for Cote de Pablo to become a fan favorite on the hit CBS show "NCIS." The actor brought the character of Mossad agent Ziva David to life with her contagious on-screen energy and her chemistry with special agent Tony DiNozzo, played by Michael Weatherly. It was...
ComicBook

Married with Children Star Katey Sagal Hit By Car

Married with Children actress Katey Sagal was hit by a car while crossing the street in Los Angeles. The incident was reported by TMZ today and an ambulance was on-hand to transport her to the hospital for the injuries. Luckily for Sagal, they don't seem to be life-threatening. But, it is still a scary situation. Reports indicate that she should be released before the weekend is over. The driver in question actually stopped to assist her after the accident. A lot of fans are relieved to hear it wasn't anything series. Married with Children is a beloved show from the 1990s. Sagal has also been huge on Sons of Anarchy as Gemma Teller. She's even made a return to broadcast television with her presence on The Conners over at ABC. So, a wild moment leads to not much more than a bump in the road for a television fan-favorite.
nickiswift.com

What Did Mark Harmon Look Like When He Was Younger?

Mark Harmon has carved out quite the career for himself. While fans probably best know him for taking on the now iconic role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the longrunning crime drama "NCIS," he's also quite the athlete. Before finding mega fame on the CBS series in 2003, Mark was actually a successful football player (just like his dad, Tom Harmon), starting for the UCLA Bruins back in the 1970s (via National Football Foundation).
TVLine

NCIS Solved Its Biggest Mystery Ever

The following contains major spoilers from the Oct. 11 episode of NCIS. Something huge happened this week on CBS’ NCIS. OK, two things.First and foremost, as detailed here, the Oct. 11 episode of TV’s most watched drama marked the end of series lead Mark Harmon’s full-time run. But along the...
cartermatt.com

Where is Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13? Is Linda Hunt leaving?

Where is Hetty on tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 13? Should you be worried that Linda Hunt is leaving the show — again?. If you’ve watched the CBS series a number of times over the years, odds are you’re probably used to the routine that we’re getting here. Hetty shows up, has a memorable appearance, and then disappears for a bit. While Linda is still billed as a series regular, it’s been years since she was in the overwhelming majority of episodes.
Popculture

'NCIS' Brings Back Familiar Face in First Episode Since Mark Harmon's Exit

Following the news that Mark Harmon has left NCIS for good after 19 seasons of playing Agent Leroy Gibbs, the CBS drama is already working to fill the leadership void. Variety reported back in June that Veep star Gary Cole would be joining NCIS as a series regular, and his FBI Special Agent Alden Park would be joining the team. Park was introduced at the beginning of the season, and the promo for next week's episode indicates that he will definitely be sticking around.
