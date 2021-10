- This was a significant part of what will be the Penguins' opening-night roster for Tuesday in Tampa Bay. Obviously Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are out to start the season, and we're not sure what Jake Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese's statuses for Game 1 as they are going through their respective COVID-19 protocols. In addition to that, Mike Matheson is dealing with a nagging lower-body injury that the Penguins don't believe to be serious, but did keep him out for this game.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO