The Activision Blizzard Lawsuits Have Hit a Major Snag

By Jared Moore
IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew information linked to the $18 million settlement between Activision Blizzard and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission [EEOC] has shown potential ethical violations that may have a larger effect on the wider lawsuit between the company and California's Department for Employment and Housing [DFEH]. As reported by PC Gamer,...

