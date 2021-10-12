The Activision Blizzard Lawsuits Have Hit a Major Snag

What if a company could just pause all of the controversy surrounding it? That's exactly what Activision Blizzard is attempting to do with a new filing in Activision Blizzard's ongoing legal battle. Activision's shady side has been a topic of discussion for years in the gaming industry, but the company's allegedly unethical practices were brought to light in a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard back in July. The case alleges that the publishers housed a "toxic work environment," filled to the brim with allegations ranging from workplace drinking to sexual assault. Just a month later, the lawsuits kept piling up for Activision Blizzard, this time in the form of a new case from the company's investors.

