PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The driver of a car involved in a serious crash on I-695 Tuesday died from their injuries, Maryland State Police said Wednesday. Units responded around 3:30 p.m. to the crash on the inner loop of I-695 between exits 21 and 22 near Pikesville. Police said four cars were involved in the crash and roads were closed for about three hours. The crash remains under investigation.

