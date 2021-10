Salina Public Schools will begin a Test to Stay/Learn/Play/Participate program. The program officially begins Sunday. Through this program, students and staff who are quarantined due to a school COVID-19 exposure will be able to get tested in the morning or evening each weekday, and in the evening on Sundays. As long as those tests are negative, participants are not symptomatic and they wear a mask, they can attend school and school activities in person.

