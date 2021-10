With a clean sweep of the Gaffney Indians, the Nation Ford Falcons volleyball team moved ever so closer to a Region 3-5A title. Nation Ford beat Gaffney 25-22, 25-10, 25-13 to improve to 6-1 in the region and 19-8 overall. Nation Ford has one more region match left against Clover, which could come down to who wins the region title. That match is at Clover Thursday, Oct. 14. Clover still has a match against Gaffney before facing the Falcons. Clover is 4-2 in region play.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO