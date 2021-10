The Coal Ridge boys soccer team rebounded from its first conference loss of the season with a 7-0 trouncing of Basalt on Tuesday. The Titans scored four first-half goals and padded their lead with three in the second to down the Longhorns. Coal Ridge improved to 3-1 in league play to hold onto second place between the 6-0 Roaring Fork Rams, who topped the Titans 5-0 on Sept. 30, and the 2-1-1 Aspen Skiers.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO