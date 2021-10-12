City could allow schools, colleges downtown

Oct. 12—TRAVERSE CITY — Colleges, universities and private schools soon could locate in downtown Traverse City. City commissioners on Monday agreed to set a public hearing for a zoning change that would allow educational institutions in the city's C-4 zoning district as a use by right, meaning they wouldn't need a special use permit. They voted 5-2 to set the hearing for Oct. 25, with commissioners Brian McGillivary and Roger Putman voting against.