Experience Olympia and the Thurston Economic Development Council Partner To Support and Build the Tourism Industry in Thurston County

Without most of us even realizing it, Tourism contributes to the heart and soul of our community- capturing our region’s iconic attractions and uniqueness and telling our story in a way that inspires pride of place. From our favorite local restaurants to the hotel your family stays at when they come to town, these businesses are essential in spurring economic development across Thurston County. They are destinations that improve our quality of life and the experiences had by visitors and residents alike. Experience Olympia & Beyond and the Thurston Economic Development Council (EDC) work together to market Thurston County as a destination, and to support local businesses and the hospitality industry within the region to build a stronger economy for everyone.