CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thurston County, WA

Experience Olympia and the Thurston Economic Development Council Partner To Support and Build the Tourism Industry in Thurston County

By Heather Leigh Dyson
thurstontalk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout most of us even realizing it, Tourism contributes to the heart and soul of our community- capturing our region’s iconic attractions and uniqueness and telling our story in a way that inspires pride of place. From our favorite local restaurants to the hotel your family stays at when they come to town, these businesses are essential in spurring economic development across Thurston County. They are destinations that improve our quality of life and the experiences had by visitors and residents alike. Experience Olympia & Beyond and the Thurston Economic Development Council (EDC) work together to market Thurston County as a destination, and to support local businesses and the hospitality industry within the region to build a stronger economy for everyone.

www.thurstontalk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Olympia, WA
Government
Thurston County, WA
Business
City
Olympia, WA
Thurston County, WA
Government
Olympia, WA
Business
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Government
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Olympia Beyond#Thurston Edc

Comments / 0

Community Policy