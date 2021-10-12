Morning Headlines: COVID Cases Drop; Cleveland Clinic, UH to Require COVID Vaccines for Transplant Donors, Recipients

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, October 12:. Cleveland Clinic, UH to require COVID vaccines for transplants. Case, UH get $18M to address heart health disparities. (WKSU, Cleveland.com) -- New coronavirus cases in Ohio dropped below 3,000 for the first time in at least three weeks. Ohio’s 21-day average is 5,627 cases a day, but it’s down within the last week. Hospitalizations, however, rose slightly to more than 3,400, accounting for 13% of the state’s hospital beds. There are just under 1,000 COVID patients in intensive care. Cleveland.com reports the Northeast Ohio ZIP codes with the highest number of cases are Medina, North Ridgeville, and Painesville.