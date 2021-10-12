CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Morning Headlines: COVID Cases Drop; Cleveland Clinic, UH to Require COVID Vaccines for Transplant Donors, Recipients

By WKSU
wksu.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, October 12:. Cleveland Clinic, UH to require COVID vaccines for transplants. Case, UH get $18M to address heart health disparities. (WKSU, Cleveland.com) -- New coronavirus cases in Ohio dropped below 3,000 for the first time in at least three weeks. Ohio’s 21-day average is 5,627 cases a day, but it’s down within the last week. Hospitalizations, however, rose slightly to more than 3,400, accounting for 13% of the state’s hospital beds. There are just under 1,000 COVID patients in intensive care. Cleveland.com reports the Northeast Ohio ZIP codes with the highest number of cases are Medina, North Ridgeville, and Painesville.

www.wksu.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastlake, OH
City
Willoughby, OH
City
Painesville, OH
City
Oberlin, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Health
City
Massillon, OH
City
North Ridgeville, OH
Local
Ohio Health
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guido Imbens
Person
Ken Jennings

Comments / 0

Community Policy