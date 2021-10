In what have truly been trying times for all, Moby Dick! The Musical is the hero (and comedic relief) we didn't know we needed, but are sure glad has come around. Dramashop's latest production follows the girls of St. Godley's School and their headmistress as they put on a musical retelling of the famous Moby Dick novel in an attempted fundraiser to keep their school afloat. "It's just plain fun, and a chance to come together and goof off," said director Zach Flock. "This is pure entertainment at a time when we all just want to celebrate theatre and share some laughs."

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO