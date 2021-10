When the lineups were announced before the North Dakota state boys tennis team championship Thursday, Logan Sandberg did the math in his head. He knew his Grand Forks Central Knights were the heavy favorites at No. 2 and No. 3 singles. He knew Grand Forks Red River stacked four of their top five in doubles and were likely the favorites in both of those spots.

