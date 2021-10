SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of PG&E customers are without power on Wednesday, the utility said. As of 2 p.m., PG&E said there are approximately 5,378 customers experiencing a power outage, a majority of those in Oakland. PG&E said crews have been working to restore power to those impacted since these morning outages. Check the […]

OAKLAND, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO