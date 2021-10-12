'Dopesick' gives Purdue Pharma and OxyContin a sweeping dramatic treatment
(CNN) — "Dopesick" is a major undertaking, exploring the opioid crisis from multiple angles, including the ground-level carnage inflicted by OxyContin addiction, Purdue Pharma's inner workings and the government personnel seeking to combat it. Scattered in places, in its totality it's an engrossing eight-part series, made more so by Purdue's bankruptcy proceedings and the Sackler family's efforts to avoid additional consequences.www.cnn.com
