Four men enter, two men leave. Eventually, three will leave. That is the final battle for a Pittsburgh Penguins roster spot. Brian Boyle, Drew O’Connor, Sam Lafferty, and Radim Zohorna. They are the four players vying for the open roster spots. The number of spots is currently variable, pending the health of Jake Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese, who are in the COVID protocol. Aston-Reese has been in the protocol for nine days and experienced mild symptoms. Guentzel was asymptomatic and has been out for, but neither has returned.

