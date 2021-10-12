CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhorn, WI

Homicide charges filed against Elkhorn man

 8 days ago

A 33-year-old Elkhorn man is facing a charge of Homicide by the Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle after a fatal weekend crash. The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened about 11:30 Saturday night on Highway 12 west of County H in Lagrange. Deputies arrived to find one car in the eastbound lane of traffic with an unconscious male inside. They were unable to free him because of damage to the vehicle and a fire which started in the engine compartment. Deputies located the suspect vehicle in the ditch, and identified the driver as Timothy M. Creiglow, who had suffered significant injuries. Creiglow’s bail has been set at $150-thousand cash. The name of the victim hasn’t been released to the public, pending notification of the family.

