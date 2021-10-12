What is the best order to watch the Planet of the Apes movies?

The Jurassic Park movies are responsible for a big chunk of our memories about the magnificent, gigantic, and rampaging prehistoric monsters known more scientifically as dinosaurs. These films are the reason why there are so many dino-lovers among us today, and the franchise is still alive and well, much like the fictional beasts who were cloned back to life. Steven Spielberg’s film Jurassic Park, based on the novel of the same name written by Michael Crichton, took the world by storm when it was first released in 1993. The film is still considered one of the greatest movies of the 1990s. It was followed by two sequels, The Lost World: Jurassic Park in 1997 and Jurassic Park III in 2001. Though they failed to capture the magic of the first film, the sequels were quite successful in their own right, and as a result, the story continued with the introduction of Jurassic World in 2015.

