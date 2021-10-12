CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Israel PM urges UN to hold Iran to account for nuclear moves

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is calling on the United Nations Security Council to take action against Iran over its escalating nuclear program. Bennett spoke on Tuesday at a conference in Jerusalem. He suggested that Iran’s conduct is every nation’s problem and therefore subject to global accountability. Bennett said he’s made the case to other leaders that Iran is violating basic international commitments from the now-tattered 2015 nuclear deal. He said he expects global powers to “bring (Iran) to the U.N. Security Council, hold Iran accountable for it.” Bennett added that this “would be the peaceful route.”

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Iran holds nationwide air force drill, latest armed exercise

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has kicked off an annual air force drill across the country, a week after holding another massive exercise in air defense. State TV reported that bombers, jet fighters, and attack and surveillance drones will participate in the drill on Thursday, using heavy weapons including laser-guided missiles. It said 10 Iranian military air bases will participate in the maneuver. Reportedly, Iran has 12 air bases. The report said the maneuver will end today. It came a week after Iran held a two-day annual air defense drill in the country’s sprawling central desert, with both the army and the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard taking part.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KEYT

Official: US at turning point in dealing with Myanmar crisis

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A senior U.S. official says the United States is at a turning point in deciding how to handle the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar, weighing further political and economic steps to pressure the government to change its behavior. U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told The Associated Press that the humanitarian and security situation is getting worse in Myanmar, while the economy suffers amid the lack of political progress. The U.S. has been one of the most vocal opponents of the military takeover that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in February. Suu Kyi was arrested and detained with top members of her party. Chollet says there are political and economic levers that can be pulled by the U.S. and others to pressure the government.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#U N Security Council#Un#Ap#Israeli#The U N Security Council
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

UN Watchdog Warns of Damaged Ability to Monitor Iran's Nuclear Activity

Fragile measures to monitor Iran's nuclear activity that were established by the U.N.'s atomic energy watchdog are becoming undone, its director-general warned. Grossi said he urgently needed to speak to Iran's new foreign minister to revive this aspect of the agreement, seen as vital to propping up the beleaguered 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Syria, UAE leaders discuss closer relations in rare call

The United Arab Emirates’ crown prince received a rare telephone call from Syrian President Bashar Assad in which they discussed strengthening relations and cooperation, Syria’s state media reported Wednesday. The call between Assad and UAE’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed came as some Arab countries are improving relations with Syria, a decade after the country’s civil war began. Syrian government forces now control much of the country with the help of Assad’s strong allies Russia and Iran, who helped tip the balance of power in his favor. The conflict killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half of Syria’s population,...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israel gives legal status to 4K in gesture to Palestinians

Israel said Tuesday it would grant legal residency to 4,000 Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza a gesture to the Palestinian Authority that will allow people who have lived under severe restrictions for years to get official IDs.It's one of a series of gestures announced after a rare high-level meeting in August between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas aimed at strengthening the PA, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on security.Israel is trying to bolster the increasingly unpopular and autocratic PA in order to...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
United Nations
realcleardefense.com

Is a War With Iran Over Nuclear Weapons Inevitable?

The operative reality of Iran’s relations with the P5+1 nations stopped being the JCPOA a number of years ago. That’s true in two ways, the most obvious being that the deal was only ever limited to slowing a nuclear weapons breakout. It didn’t address so many other facets of interaction or Iran’s other malevolent behavior. And, nearly as obvious, because the deal was effectively canceled in mid-2018. Since then, it has simply not been that big a factor in Iran’s relations, even if the deal consumed much of the talking time of diplomats. For evidence of this, consider China’s illicit purchases of oil from Iran, providing the regime much needed cash; Russia’s cooperation with Iran in Syria; and Germany’s rejection of the ‘maximum pressure’ approach and heralding of a “fundamentally different Iran policy” than the United States.
MIDDLE EAST
foreigndesknews.com

Hopes Dim for Iran’s Return to Nuclear Deal

WASHINGTON — Efforts to get Tehran to return to the terms of the Iran nuclear deal are in danger of falling short, forcing the United States and its allies to consider non-diplomatic options to contain the threat, according to top U.S. officials. For months, the U.S., along with other major...
WORLD
IBTimes

US, Israel Warn Iran Of Force If Nuclear Diplomacy Fails

US President Joe Biden's administration hinted Wednesday it could use force if diplomacy fails on Iran's nuclear program, rallying more closely than ever behind warnings by Israel. As negotiations with Iran remain at a standstill, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held three-way talks with the top diplomats of Israel...
U.S. POLITICS
jwnenergy.com

Nuclear negotiators close in on date to restart Iran talks

A top European official is expected to fly to Tehran as soon as this week to seek an agreement to restart nuclear talks between Iran and world powers after months of delays, officials with knowledge of the meetings said. Any pick-up of negotiations, aimed at reining in the Islamic Republic’s...
WORLD
Beaumont Enterprise

Merkel and Israel's Bennett differ on Iran, Palestinians

JERUSALEM (AP) — Germany's lame-duck chancellor, Angela Merkel, received a warm welcome Sunday as she paid a final official visit to Israel, but differences quickly emerged between the close allies on the key issues of Iran's nuclear program and the establishment of a Palestinian state. Merkel said that Germany remains...
MIDDLE EAST
The Week

Iran's revived nuclear program

Iran is closer to a bomb than ever before. Is a new nuclear deal possible? Here's everything you need to know:. Iran doesn't have nukes yet, but it is close to being able to build them. Since the Trump administration withdrew in 2018 from the 2015 nuclear deal — which brought U.N. nuclear inspections in exchange for sanctions relief — Iran has drastically increased the pace of its pursuit. It is currently about a month away from producing enough fuel for a weapon, although constructing a warhead and mounting it on a missile would take much longer. Some experts believe the country may be trying to become a "threshold state," able to build nukes whenever it decides to go all-out, while others think it is merely seeking leverage in negotiations to force the U.S. to return to the deal and lift sanctions. The original pact, between Iran and a group of world powers, restricted Iran to enriching uranium to just 4 percent potency, enough to run a nuclear power plant but far from the 90 percent required for a bomb. Now it has reportedly reached 60 percent, even as new President Ebrahim Raisi says his administration is willing to negotiate.
MIDDLE EAST
UPI News

Merkel says Iran nuclear talks in 'decisive weeks' in final visit to Israel

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed the importance of reaching a nuclear deal with Iran during a trip to Israel on Sunday. Merkel, making her farewell visit to Israel after 16 years as chancellor, said that negotiations to return Iran to a nuclear deal had reached "very decisive weeks" while speaking during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy