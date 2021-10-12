CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Millennial Money: Save for holidays now, skip regret later

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays are packed with temptation and obligations to spend. By having an action plan before the holiday season, you can lessen the pressure and steer clear of debt and overspending. There’s a small window of time over the next few months that you can use to plan your holiday budget, earn a credit card sign-up bonus and get rebates on everyday purchases. You can also employ a no-spend challenge or start a side hustle. Combined, all of these actions could potentially help you stash several hundreds of dollars for the holidays.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Southwest Times Record

Looking for ways to save money this holiday season? Check out these six budget tips

Candy canes, ornaments and twinkling lights popping up in stores can only mean one thing — get your wallet ready because the most wonderful time of year is fast approaching. More than 60 percent of people confessed to feeling pressure to overspend during the holiday shopping season, according to the 2019 Bankrate Holiday Gifting survey.
FORT SMITH, AR
FIRST For Women

9 Easy Ways to Save Money on Gifts, Decorations, and More This Holiday Season

Every year, the pre-Christmas buying frenzy seems to start earlier and earlier. No longer do the Christmas trees go up in stores and shopping centers on December 1 — these days, they’re likely to make an appearance before Halloween. And with that extended Christmas buying season comes greater temptation to buy, buy, buy — which is, of course, exactly why stores put up that tinsel so early!
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennial#Rebates
abc17news.com

Millennial Money: Experts expect 5 things this Black Friday

Black Friday takes place on Nov. 26 this year. A month ahead of the big discount day, we talked to retail experts to find out what shoppers should expect from retailers in 2021. This year’s promotions will happen largely online rather than in packed stores. Sales will start early and last for an extended period of time. But shipping delays and supply chain disruptions because of the ongoing pandemic could make it more difficult for retailers to guarantee that Black Friday purchases will arrive in time for the holidays.
BLACK, MO
KTEN.com

How To Save Money This Black Friday

Originally Posted On: https://www.shopbot.ca/reviews/how-to-save-money-this-black-friday/. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the largest online shopping events in Canada. Cyber Monday is the first Monday after Black Friday and this year it falls on 29th November. Millions of shoppers converge on retail websites to rip from the limited sales offers. While taking...
SHOPPING
larimer.org

Save time and money with eNotices

Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee Irene Josey is encouraging residents to sign-up for eNotices to receive their future tax statements electronically. Tax statements and postcards will be mailed mid-January 2022, for 2021 taxes payable in 2022. Nearly 90,000 traditional full-page statements are typically mailed that include payment coupons and an envelope. Approximately 70,000 postcard statements are also mailed to those residents whose mortgage companies pay their property taxes.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
nsjonline.com

Millennial Money: Don’t overlook credit union credit cards

When you’re frequently bombarded with ads for credit cards at big banks, it’s easy to overlook credit cards at a local credit union. These not-for-profit organizations typically require membership based on location or affiliation with an employer, a family member or an organization. Major credit card issuers generally don’t have these requirements.
CREDITS & LOANS
Black Hills Pioneer

Skip A Pay makes holiday shopping easier

The holidays will be upon us soon, and Amazon Prime is already offering special deals and the advertisers will be pulling at your heartstrings for more and bigger gifts even earlier this year, due to supply chain challenges. Fortunately, Highmark Credit Union offers an exclusive break from your loan payments during this costly time of year. Now that sounds like a Christmas gift!
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

The Best Reddit Hacks To Save Money

Whether you're looking for ways to save on vacation or trim your budget, you'll find a wealth of information on Reddit. But how can you tell what's legit and what's a little less realistic? See: The...
JOBS
WDEF

Protecting money for upcoming holiday travel

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – According to the booking app Hopper, if you’re planning on traveling this Thanksgiving, book before Halloween, or expect to pay 40% more for flights. Being a trend and information we’ve been seeing related to booking travel and it’s going to be more expensive the longer that...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
ABC 4

Target announces ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ payment plan ahead of holiday season

(ABC4) – Looking to shop early for holiday gifts this year?. Holiday shopping just got easier with mass retailer Target is introducing a ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ option across all stores nationwide. Shoppers can purchase and receive their items first, then pay off the purchase in preset installment plans. The...
RETAIL
Daily Herald

Millennial Money: The case for being boring with your money

The idea of gaining wealth in flashy ways isn't new. After all, Charles Ponzi, for whom Ponzi schemes were named, defrauded investors more than 100 years ago with a get-rich-quick scheme built on a foundation of lies. Today, speculative investments, multilevel marketing companies and other risky efforts to turn a profit still lay seductive traps.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Real Simple

The Best Time to Book Your Tickets to Save Money on Holiday Travel

If you're planning on traveling this holiday season, book your flights now. The travel surge that started in summer is expected to continue through the end of this year, with significant travel (specifically domestic travel) expected for Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to a survey by consulting firm Oliver Wyman. The survey reports that international travel continues to be impacted, with 67 percent of United States travelers choosing a domestic destination for their next trip over an international one.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy