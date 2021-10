The Buffalo Sabres announced their final, 23-man roster that they will ice for opening night when they play the Montreal Canadiens at home at KeyBank Center on Thursday. All 32 NHL teams were required to submit their final rosters to the NHL by 5:00pm EST on Monday, and save a few last-minute re-assignments, the Sabres had their roster almost completely set at practice Monday morning. With the 23 players they kept, their salary cap hit comes in at $64,047,764, just $4 million over the cap floor of $60.2 million – and that’s with Jack Eichel and his $10 million salary counting toward it. The cap limit is $81.5 million, so the Sabres are in no danger of being cap-strapped this season.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO