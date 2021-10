KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police identified 66-year-old Steven Hickle from Wichita, Kansas as the man who was hit and killed outside of Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night. After leaving the Chiefs game, Hickle was hit by one vehicle on Blue Ridge Cutoff as he crossed the street to get to his truck parked in a nearby church parking lot. Police said after he was hit by the first vehicle, a second vehicle ran over him and dragged him a short distance. Neither driver stopped and police are on the hunt for them.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO