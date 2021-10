WASHINGTON — Another year, another holiday season overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. And, just like last year, many Americans will travel to visit family and friends. The big difference this time around is that there are three FDA-authorized vaccines to help curb the spread of COVID-19. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinating yourself against the virus is the safest thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones this holiday season, but there are other recommendations as well.

