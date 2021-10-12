CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Cyclist Handlebar Smartphone Holders

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Loop Mount Twist universal smartphone adapter is an accessory for avid cyclists that will provide them with a way to keep the essential technology product within reach and view at all times. The mount works by being easily attached onto the handlebars and will go to work providing cyclists with a way to keep their smartphone in place in either portrait or landscape orientations. The holder will keep the device securely held at all times to prevent it from being dropped during intense riding sessions.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Wearable Smartphone Holsters

The Moshi Crossbody Phone Holster is a wearable accessory for smartphone users that will enable them to keep their essential communication device nearby, while also working to enhance their personal style. The holster is constructed with vegan leather to give it a rich, fashion-conscious aesthetic and features a dedicated spot...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Autonomous Smartphone-Charging Robots

The 'DockBot' home robot is a four-in-one technology solution for the modern living space that will provide users with the ability to maximize their connectivity in a simple manner. The robot works by being positioned in the home and will go to work roaming to map out the space and ensure it can easily navigate around. The unit can be summoned using a voice command or via a smartphone to provide users with access to charging functionality without ever having to get up.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

DSLR-Inspired Smartphones

This Apple iPhone 14 concept has been designed by Laci Lacko as a smartphone that draws inspiration of professional photography equipment to provide users with a truly advanced experience. The smartphone is imagined with a single-lens camera system on the rear that calls to mind DSLR photography equipment. The lens...
CELL PHONES
Disability Scoop

Google Improving Smartphone Accessibility

Google is offering up new ways for people with various disabilities to more easily use their smartphones. The technology giant said that it’s now possible to control Android-powered smartphones hands-free by using simple gestures like smiling, raising eyebrows or looking to one direction. The new options are available through two...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Smartphone
TrendHunter.com

Connected Smartphone Power Banks

The conceptual Samsung GO wireless power bank has been designed by Goutham Ghosh as a solution for Android smartphone users that would enable them to ditch wired battery accessories in favor of a more intuitive option. The battery is characterized by its ultra-compact design that is outfitted with a series...
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Rolling Productivity Smartphones

This Compal Electronics rollable phablet is a new take on smartphone design that would provide users with the ability to enjoy an experience that is perfectly suited to their needs throughout the day. The smartphone unit is characterized by its rolling design that will hide the display inside the main...
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Card-Friendly Smartphone Cases

The Alto Metro Leather Wallet Case is an accessory designed for the iPhone 13 series smartphones to provide users with a way to protect their device, keep it looking stylish and ensure essentials are kept on hand. The case is paired with a dedicated pocket on the rear for keeping...
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Reactive VR Glove Controllers

The Nova VR 'SenseGlove' virtual reality (VR) glove controller is a wearable piece of hardware for gamers and developers alike that will enable them to enjoy a more immersive experience. The glove-like controller maintains a relatively compact design that is packed with force feedback functionality and the ability to restrict how the fingers move when encountering virtual surfaces or objects. The gloves feature onboard positional tracking and mounts for use with Oculus Touch controllers or even HTC Vive trackers, if desired.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
helpnetsecurity.com

Smartphone counterespionage for travelers

If you’re traveling abroad on business, there’s a good chance you’ll need to bring along a smartphone to get around, meet up with associates or learn about the idiosyncrasies of local culture. But even if you’re security-savvy and never let your device out of sight or engage in risky activities like connecting to WiFi, local intelligence services can monitor you through your cellular connection alone. Knowing how this happens will help you mount an effective counter-defense the next time you land on foreign soil.
CELL PHONES
techxplore.com

Shedding light on cyclist safety

How do we keep older cyclists safe on our roads? That's the question researchers in The Netherlands hope to answer in a paper published in the International Journal of Human Factors and Ergonomics. In it, the team has carried out an evaluation study of a light communication system for bicycles that could improve visibility to other road users.
CYCLING
Robb Report

This Hybrid VTOL Concept Has a Bonkers Diamond-Shaped Wing Design

It’s hard to find a totally original concept in the eVTOL world. Since 2016, some 400 concepts, proposals and designs have been introduced to the world. Most of them are variations on one of a few themes. Only a handful of them will ever be built. All of which makes Craft Aero’s nine-seat, box-wing commuter vehicle stand out. As the video above shows, this thing is different. “The biggest difference is that our VTOL aircraft is designed for regional missions with a sweet-spot range of 100 to 700 miles, and cruise speed of 300 knots [345 mph],” James Dorris, CEO of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
petapixel.com

The Best Smartphones for Photography in 2021

Almost everyone wields a camera these days because they already have one by default on their smartphones. But not just any phone will capture the best results, and that’s why some stand out for particular reasons. Updated 10/14/2021 by Ted Kristsonis: New recommendations across the board to conform with the...
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Fashion-Branded Technology Products

The Samsung x Maison Kitsuné Galaxy collection has been unveiled as a charming collaboration between the technology brand and the French fashion house to offer users a way to level up their everyday mobile experience. The collection includes special editions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds2,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
APG of Wisconsin

Cyclists climb hills in Telemark Ascent

Nearly 100 riders arrived in Cable Saturday, Oct. 9, for the Telemark Ascent mountain bike race. With temperatures well above average and fall colors in full swing, riders had a picturesque day on the course. The Mega Ascent (three laps) had 59 riders and the Single Ascent (one lap) had another 35 riders.
CABLE, WI
TrendHunter.com

Motivational Hydration Bottles

Disruptive Drinkware consulted consumers and collected valuable feedback on the kind of hydration bottles that people would like to see to help them stay hydrated. The resulting product is a square-shaped design that's brightly colored and motivational with a smart design that helps people refuel anywhere they are. Some of...
LIFESTYLE
GeekyGadgets

OnePlus 9RT smartphone unveiled

We have been hearing rumors about the new OnePlus 9RT smartphone for some time and now the handset is official. The new OnePlus 9RT smartphone will come with a 6.62 inch AMOLED display that features a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1080 pixels. The...
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Cloud Game Smartphone Gamepads

The Stadia Phone Link allows Cloud Game users to transform their smartphones into gamepads. Due to the variety of gamepad shapes and sizes, it might be challenging to find one that suits every player's gaming style. Stadia's Phone Link makes Cloud Gaming more accessible. The new feature is compatible with...
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Spiked Running Shoes

This 3D-printed running shoe features a design that's printed in one piece and optimized for professional athletes with 3D scanning and other technologies. The unconventional spiked running shoe design is made with carbon fiber reinforced Windform material, which is commonly used in aerospace applications. Even though the design has parts...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Adventure-Specific Timepieces

The Nixon Regulus Expedition Watch is an adventurous timepiece for avid outdoor enthusiasts that will provide them with a way to track their trips, keep an eye on important information and more. The watch comes in several color options to choose from, and is outfitted with an electronic compass, a...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Celebratory Gaming PCs

The new Alienware Aurora desktop has been unveiled by the Dell-owned gaming hardware subsidiary that is focused on providing users with access to the latest features in a celebratory way. The unit is highlighted with honeycomb-shaped airways on the front to maximize airflow to the internal components and comes preinstalled with 120mm fans to move massive amounts of air. The model is reported to be 16% quieter when idle than the previous version, while also being 9% quieter when partaking in activities that maximize CPU capabilities.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy