Red Hot Chili Peppers UK tour: How to get tickets for the band’s 2022 shows

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a major world tour scheduled for 2022.

The rock band will begin in Spain before performing at stadiums in London, Paris, Dublin, Los Angeles, Chicago and more before concluding their tour at Globe Life Field in Arlington on 18 September next year.

For their UK dates, they will be joined by special guests including A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, and Thundercat.

The tour will mark the return of guitarist John Frusciante and also the band’s first stadium tour in the US. They will perform classic songs from their previous albums along with material from their new record.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 15 October at 10am and be available here .

For fans with presale access, tickets will be available from 10am on Wednesday 13 October.

The UK dates are as follows:

Wed Jun 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford

Sat Jun 25 – London, UK – London Stadium

Fri Jul 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park