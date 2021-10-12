CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch The Voice's Ariana Grande Become A Puddle Of Tears In Most Emotional Episode Yet

Spoiler alert! Proceed with caution if you haven’t watched Monday’s episode of The Voice. Welcome to the Battle Rounds, Ariana Grande! The Voice’s newest coach got her first taste of eliminating artists in Monday’s episode, as the Battle Rounds kicked off. Grande and the other coaches — Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend — began whittling down their teams, as teammates were paired up for duets, with coaches having to choose winners at each song’s end. Each coach is also given one Save and one Steal to keep things interesting, and you can bet that Grande was glad she had those, even if "glad" wasn't the most apparent emotion.

