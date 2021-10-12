CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

ST launches advisory service for brands looking to adopt NFC

By Tom Phillips
nfcw.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOWLEDGE CENTRE: STMicroelectronics has introduced a new service that provides brands with access to the support and guidance they need to easily integrate NFC technology into their products. ST25Connect provides brands with a single point of contact they can use to connect with ST’s technical experts and with a network...

www.nfcw.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfcw.com

NFC Forum spec adds support for extra-small antennas for NFC wireless charging

The NFC Forum has approved and adopted a specification that expands the range of small, battery-powered consumer and internet of things (IoT) devices that can be wirelessly charged using an NFC smartphone or other NFC-enabled device. Wireless Charging Specification (WLC) 2.0 follows the WLC 1.0 specification adopted in May 2020...
NFL
thepaypers.com

Computop launches Computop Close-by for NFC payments

Germany-based payment service provider Computop has announced launching the Computop Close-by service to enable NFC interfaces for payment solutions. Computop offers customers local and innovative omnichannel solutions for payment processing and fraud prevention. In addition to retailers and service providers, Computop Close-by will also offer flexibility for consumers paying at EV charging stations. With the appropriate configuration in the merchant system, active NFC transmitters can integrate fixed or variable payment amounts securely encrypted in the link.
NFL
Beta News

StarTech.com launches Bluetooth 5.0 Audio Receiver with NFC

If your stereo receiver or speaker system lacks Bluetooth connectivity, what should you do? Throw your existing stereo gear in the trash and buy something new with the wireless standard? I mean, I suppose you could, but that would be idiotic. Instead, you can simply add Bluetooth with a dongle.
NFL
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Altcoin Erupts After Sudden Listing From Crypto Giant Coinbase

A little-known altcoin is in the midst of a meteoric price rally after gaining support from crypto exchange leader Coinbase. In a new blog post, the company announced that it will launch support for Assemble Protocol (ASM) on Coinbase Pro. The move sent the low-cap coin’s price skyrocketing 217% from...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St#Nfcw
automotive-fleet.com

RDA Launches Carsharing Service

Argentina-based car rental and fleet management company RDA has launched Keko, a Buenos Aires carsharing service allowing rentals by minute, hour or day. The service is 100% contactless, without human intervention, and available 24 hours a day. Drivers arrange to rent a vehicle through an app, collect and return the car paying only for time of use. Keko offers more than 100 locations in the city and greater Buenos Aires area.
CARS
WWD

L’Oréal USA Hires Marissa Pagnani McGowan as Chief Sustainability Officer for North America

Click here to read the full article. L’Oréal USA has tapped Marissa Pagnani McGowan as chief sustainability officer for North America. “Marissa brings to her sustainability work a passion for the power of partnerships and collective action,” said Stéphane Rinderknech, president and chief executive officer of L’Oréal USA and executive vice president of North America, in a statement.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection McGowan, who officially joins the company in November, will report to Rinderknech. “We aim to drive a complete transformation of our business — to be a leader and catalyst of change in...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Electronics
true-tech.net

Realme Watch T1 Launched: AMOLED display, NFC, & Bluetooth at CNY699

Chinese smartphone maker Realme hosted a launch event in its home country to unveil new products. Along with two new smartphones, Realme has launched its first-ever smartwatch in the country dubbed as Realme Watch T1. It’s a recap of all the things official about the Realme Watch T1. Realme Watch...
NFL
Sourcing Journal

Welspun India Rolls Out Wel-Trak 2.0 Blockchain Traceability Tool

The Blockchain and AI-based traceability platform is set to capture all of Welspun India’s product lines and sustainability data points. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
nfcw.com

Delhi Metro begins rolling out upgraded mobile and contactless ticketing system

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has begun installing its upgraded contactless fare collection system that will enable passengers to pay for their journeys via NFC mobile ticketing, QR code mobile or paper ticketing, an EMV bank card or RuPay-enabled National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). DMRC’s automatic fare collection system (AFCS)...
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

What Lenzing’s New Tencel Fiber Offers Denim

The Lenzing Group is expanding its sustainable offering for the denim industry with the introduction of matte Tencel branded lyocell fibers. The new fiber type is specially designed to scatter light and permanently diminish sheen in denim applications, further enabling versatile, indigo-dyed denim fabrics. “As a leader in fiber production, we work closely with our customers and mill partners to address their product needs,” said Tricia Carey, director of global business development for denim and the Americas for Lenzing AG. “Our partners wanted the option to choose denim fabrics that are less shiny and we listened. By implementing an innovative production process...
APPAREL
nfcw.com

Moscow Metro completes full rollout of biometric FacePay ticketing

Moscow Metro has officially launched its FacePay biometric ticketing system across the Russian capital’s entire metro network, enabling passengers to pay their fares at station turnstiles using face recognition technology. “The system has been tested by passengers and employees of the Transport Complex of Moscow since the beginning of 2021...
TRAFFIC
Design World Network

Dunkermotoren launches nexofox, a new IIoT brand

Under nexofox, Dunkermotoren will offer its customers a holistic solution portfolio covering all aspects of the use and connectivity of its smart motors. Holistic means, on the one hand, from the initial consultation and joint concept development to project implementation in partnership. On the other hand, holistic also means from the field level to the cloud from a single source, i.e. from the implementation of the control logic with MotionCode to condition monitoring & predictive maintenance using cloud services.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy