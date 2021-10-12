CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen arrested in connection to Fort Myers shooting

By Kyra Shportun
 9 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers 18-year-old is facing charges in connection to a shooting at Royal Palm Avenue and Dora Street on Sept. 30.

Dorian Goode was arrested on a warrant on Oct. 8 by the US Marshall’s Regional Task Force and Fort Myers police.

Two people were injured in the shooting and were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Goode is facing two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon from a vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18.

At the time of the shooting, Goode was 17 years old. Fort Myers police said he remains in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

