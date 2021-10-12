CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

GSK on track with consumer split as buyout report boosts shares

By Pushkala Aripaka, Ludwig Burger
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455PbR_0cOhb4Zk00

Oct 12 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) is "firmly on track" to spin off its consumer health business next year, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday, after Bloomberg News reported the unit could attract bids from private equity firms such as Advent, CVC and KKR.

The division, which makes Sensodyne toothpaste, and Advil and Panadol painkillers, could also draw interest from big pharmaceutical and consumer goods companies, the report said, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.

It added the unit could be valued at 40 billion pounds ($54 billion) or more.

A GSK spokesperson declined to comment on whether the company had received takeover interest in the division, a joint venture with U.S. drugmaker Pfizer (PFE.N).

The report sent London-listed GSK's shares as much as 4.8% higher to 1,460.2 pence.

"GSK is far advanced with its plan for the separation of Consumer Healthcare," the GSK representative said, adding the drugmaker was on course for the split in mid-2022.

The company set out plans in June to turn the consumer arm into a separately listed company to focus on its underperforming drugs business, and has defended those plans after activist investor Elliott suggested some changes - including that GSK remained open to potentially selling the consumer business.

"The feedback we have received from our shareholders is that they are very keen to own the new Consumer Healthcare company as a listed entity through the demerger ... The GSK board will fulfil its fiduciary duties to evaluate any alternative options," GSK's spokesperson said.

Under GSK's plan, shareholders will receive stock in the new consumer health group amounting to at least 80% of the 68% stake that GSK currently owns in it. Pfizer owns the remaining 32%.

New GSK would sell the remaining 20% stake "in a timely manner," the group has said. Pfizer has also said it would seek to exit its shareholding.

Elliott, which in July confirmed holding a significant stake in GSK, said then that a conservative estimate would value GSK's shareholding in the consumer unit at about 34 billion pounds - working out to roughly 50 billion pounds overall.

Brokerage Jefferies has valued it at 45 billion pounds.

Another activist investor, Bluebell Capital Partners, which holds a smaller stake in GSK, said last month the consumer arm should attract interest from trade buyers and, potentially, private equity investors.

Elliott has said a sale of the unit to an industry peer would command a "meaningful premium" to its estimated value due to potential synergies of up to 10% of the business's revenues.

Separately, Bluebell said in an open letter to GSK Chairman Jonathan Symonds dated Oct. 11, that both he and Chief Executive Emma Walmsley should be replaced, voicing disappointment over an Oct. 7 investor event.

"We completely reject the content and claims made in this letter, which are not representative of the discussion at the meeting or the majority of our shareholders' views," GSK said in response.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China stocks rise on realty, coal shares boost

SHANGHAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China stocks closed higher on Thursday as property and coal shares rebounded, after assurances from officials eased worries over the real estate sector. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 4,928.02 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,594.78 points. ** Property firms...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Rentokil sales move higher amid flurry of acquisitions

Pest control and hygiene business Rentokil Initial saw revenues nudge higher for the past three months as it was boosted by acquisitions.Shares in the business dipped in early trading on Thursday despite it hailing a “strong performance” from its core operations.The update comes just weeks after it increased its growth targets and announced plans to expand its hygiene arm following strong demand following the pandemic.On Thursday, Rentokil said its revenues rose by 0.5% to £761.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.However, it said this was depressed by its disinfection business which fell away from pandemic-boosted levels from last year.We...
BUSINESS
Reuters

WeWork listing saga has sober conclusion

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After its planned 2019 initial public offering went down in a spectacular fireball, WeWork on Thursday finally became a listed company. It completed its merger with blank-check vehicle BowX Acquisition on Wednesday, and the shares opened at around $11 apiece on the New York Stock Exchange the next morning, up 10% from the illustrative level when the SoftBank Group-backed (9984.T) office-sharing outfit struck its merger deal back in March. It gives WeWork an equity value just shy of $9 billion.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsk#Kkr#Glaxosmithkline#Drugs#British#Bloomberg News#Sensodyne#Consumer Healthcare
Reuters

Wise co-founder Taavet Hinrikus to sell shares in company

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Wise Plc said on Thursday that the private investment firm belonging to its co-founder Taavet Hinrikus would sell up to 11 million Class A shares of the money transfer company. The sale of shares, under the proposed deal by OÜ Notorious, whose price is to be...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BlackRock close to investing 500 million euros in Ionity -sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - BlackRock is close to investing around 500 million euros ($582 million) in electric vehicle charging group Ionity, two people familiar with the matter said. There is no guarantee that a deal will materialise and talks between the parties could still fall apart, the people added.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Intel, SiFive end talks without deal - Bloomberg News

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Intel Corp's (INTC.O) talks with SiFive Inc have ended without a deal and the chip designer startup will look for outside investment instead, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. According to the report, the talks fell apart as the companies...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Vivendi beats growth expectations after Universal spin-off

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi (VIV.PA), which spun-off Universal Music Group last month, said on Thursday third-quarter sales rose by 10% from a year earlier, driven by strong growth at its pay-TV unit Canal Plus. Group revenue advanced to 2.48 billion euros ($2.89 billion), the Paris-based...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Business Insider

Revolut boosts free account flexibility to beckon to US consumers

Revolut is making several account features free to use for its US customers. This expansion of perks is a savvy investment in customer acquisition in a new market. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of research reports, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
RETAIL
Reuters

Australian shares inch higher on tech, banking boost

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, helped by technology and banking stocks, with sentiment aided by stronger global markets due to gains in U.S. mega-cap technology companies. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.27% to 7,400.9 by 0030 GMT, building on the benchmark’s 0.26% jump on Monday. Global...
MARKETS
Reuters

China shares close higher on consumer, agriculture stock boost

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China stocks closed higher on Tuesday, led by consumer staples and agriculture stocks, as the country’s market regulator eyed better support for private firms after weak economic data. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1% to 4,922.72, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7% to 3,593.15.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Morrisons’ £7bn private equity takeover approved by shareholders

The £7 billion takeover of Morrisons by private equity giant Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) has been given the go-ahead by shareholders.The Bradford-based supermarket chain agreed the deal at the start of this month after a lengthy auction.On Tuesday, Morrisons held a general meeting with investors to seek approval for the move.The retailer confirmed that 99.2% of the shareholder vote was in favour of the takeover.Morrisons chair Andrew Higginson said: “We thank shareholders for the strong support received at today’s meetings.“We remain confident that CD&R will be a responsible, thoughtful and careful owner of Morrisons and we will now...
BUSINESS
Forbes

If GSK Links Up With Private Equity, It Could Result In The Biggest Buyout Ever

GlaxoSmithKline has been planning to split its consumer healthcare unit from its main prescription drugs business for nearly three years. This June, the British pharmaceutical colossus finally revealed some details of the looming separation, saying it intended to list its consumer division as a separate publicly traded company sometime in mid-2022, a move that would create billions in proceeds.
BUSINESS
Reuters

GSK's consumer arm draws private equity interest - Bloomberg News

Oct 12 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare unit is drawing interest from private equity firms such as Advent, CVC and KKR, ahead of the British drugmaker’s planned separation next year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Guardian

UK drugmaker GSK under fresh pressure to sell consumer arm

The British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline has come under fresh pressure to sell off its consumer arm and carry out a change of leadership, with a hedge fund demanding the appointment of a new chairman. Bluebell Capital Partners, an activist London-based hedge fund that has taken a small stake in GSK, has...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

GSK Consumer Health Business Has a Slew of Potential Suitors

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline were climbing in premarket trading on rumors that the company’s consumer health business it intends to spin off into a separate company next year is attracting interest from venture capitalists. First reported by Bloomberg, GSK’s advisors are reportedly receiving calls from potential buyers of the consumer health...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

GSK Gains on Report of Aggressive Private Equity Valuation for Consumer Unit

Investing.com – GlaxoSmithKline ADRs (NYSE:GSK) traded 2.5% higher in Tuesday’s premarket after a newswire report suggesting the spin off of its consumer healthcare unit will unlock more value than thought. Bloomberg reported that private equity groups eyeing the split reckon the unit could be worth up to $54 billion. GSK...
STOCKS
Reuters

GSK to cement split with two new headquarters

Oct 11 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) on Monday laid out plans for a new, 120 million pound ($164 million) headquarters for its soon-to-be-independent consumer healthcare business and also said its remaining pharmaceuticals and vaccines staff will relocate. GSK is due to be split in two in the middle of next...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Glaxo unveils plans for £120m consumer healhcare HQ ahead of split

Around 800 staff in the new firm will relocate to a yet-to-be-constructed building, including research facilities, in Weybridge, southwest of London, from the end of 2024. It will eventually house 1,400 workers. Staff will first relocate from Glaxo’s current corporate headquarters in Brentford, west London, to temporary facilities in Weybridge...
BUSINESS
FiercePharma

GlaxoSmithKline to leave landmark global HQ after split-up as consumer health business plots £120M new home

GlaxoSmithKline isn’t just making changes with its U.S. operations. The company is now exploring a new location for its global headquarters amid a historic business revamp. GSK will leave its iconic glass-façade corporate headquarters in London, known as the GSK House, after 2023 at the earliest, the British pharma unveiled Monday. The company has yet to identify a new site but said it intends to stay in the same area to maintain “access to the U.K.’s world-leading science and innovation hubs.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy