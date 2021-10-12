CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Apple’s dependence on China is dangerous, say public advocacy groups

By Ben Lovejoy
9to5Mac
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s dependence on China has been a recurring concern, with trade wars, COVID-19-related supply constraints, and human rights abuses all being highlighted at different times. Now a group of public advocacy groups has written to congressional house leaders to flag their own worries. The letter was written in response to...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Apple again ramps up COVID-19 testing requirements for unvaccinated employees

Apple is once again ramping up its COVID-19 testing policies, specifically for unvaccinated workers. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple will soon start requiring that unvaccinated employees get tested for COVID-19 “each time they want to enter an office.”. The requirement will also apply to corporate workers who...
BUSINESS
WTAJ

Facebook paying fine to settle US suit on discrimination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims to resolve the Justice Department’s allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs. Facebook also agreed in the settlement announced Tuesday to train its employees in anti-discrimination […]
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

China boots Caixin financial news from approved media list

China has removed Caixin Media, one of the country’s most independent business news sites, from a list of news outlets whose content can be republished by other internet news providers. The move is in line with the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to tighten control over the flow of information. Caixin is privately funded, unlike most state-run media. The Cyberspace Administration of China dropped it from a list of more than 1,300 news outlets and government agencies whose content can be republished. Internet platforms are barred from publishing content from non-approved sources. Caixin was on the previous list, published in...
ECONOMY
AFP

US calls for 'global effort' to combat cybercrime

A top US Treasury official on Tuesday called for a "global effort" to combat cyberattacks and to prevent criminals from holding computer systems for ransom. Governments, companies and individuals must focus on cybersecurity "to prevent criminal actors from being able to get into their system, and potentially use them to ransom."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cicilline
TheConversationCanada

To protect our privacy and free speech, Canada needs to overhaul its approach to regulating online harms

In the wake of the leaks by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, at least one thing remains clear: social media companies cannot be left to their own devices for addressing harmful content online. But Canada is currently on a path to regulating “online harms” that global experts — like the Global Network Initiative, Ranking Digital Rights, internet scholar Daphne Keller, legal scholar Michael Geist and others — have decried as among the worst in the world. Why was this law proposed in Canada, and why now? Immediately after the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government began to...
WORLD
Washington Post

Trump wanted to slash the federal government. But federal agencies are doing just fine.

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series on current challenges facing the federal bureaucracy from “Rethinking Our Democracy.” A joint initiative by the Center for Effective Government (@UChicagoCEG) at the University of Chicago and Protect Democracy (@protctdemocracy), “Rethinking our Democracy” produces written series on key areas of institutional and democratic reform. All other articles can be found here.
POTUS
AFP

Cryptocurrencies can undermine effectiveness of US sanctions: Treasury

The rising use of cryptocurrencies could undermine effectiveness of US economic and financial sanctions and potentially dent the role of the American dollar, the Treasury Department said Monday. Following a review on the US sanctions system, Treasury found that "while sanctions remain an essential and effective policy tool, they also face new challenges including rising risks from new payments systems, the growing use of digital assets, and cybercriminals." Treasury sanctions work by blocking targets -- individuals, government officials or companies -- from using the US financial system, which in effect cuts them off from banking or profiting from trade in most of the world. But digital currencies and alternative payment platforms "offer malign actors opportunities to hold and transfer funds outside the traditional dollar-based financial system," the report said.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Apple Products#Apple Store#American#House#Democrats#Chair#App Store#Marketplace#Pentagon#Bloomberg
dallassun.com

At China's insistence, Apple deletes Quran app for Chinese Muslims

An app used by Muslims, Quran Majeed, has been removed by Apple at the request of the Chinese government. The app was removed after China accused Quran Majeed of posting illegal religious texts. The elimination of the app was reported by Apple Censorship - a website that monitors apps on...
RELIGION
AFP

US lawmakers probe whether Amazon misled Congress

Pointing to recent news reports on how Amazon advantages its own products over third-party items, a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday questioned whether the tech giant had committed perjury. But lawmakers with the House Judiciary Committee cited recent accounts that Amazon-made products were listed above third-party items with higher consumer ratings; and that Amazon made use of proprietary data from third parties to market copycat goods.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
Business Insider

A group of nearly 50 nonprofits has launched a campaign to 'effectively end Facebook's current business model' in the wake of whistleblower testimony

Dozens of human rights organizations have started a campaign calling for action against Facebook following a week of turmoil for the tech giant. The coalition of nearly 50 nonprofits launched a new website, HowtoStopFacebook.org, on Wednesday. The organizations backing the effort include names like the Center for Digital Democracy, the Government Accountability Project, Fight for the Future, and PEN America.
CHARITIES
Computerworld

Experts call Apple's CSAM scheme 'a dangerous technology'

Apple’s decision to postpone introduction of its controversial client-side scanning (CSS) CSAM-detection system looks like an even better idea amid news governments already want to use the controversial tools for other forms of surveillance. A 'dangerous technology'. In a new report, an influential group of 14 internationally reputed security researchers...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy