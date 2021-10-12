CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reach More People with a Better Email Marketing Strategy

The world may be changing, but for the entrepreneurs one thing just remains the same. Email marketing is still king. There are 4 billion daily email users , and that number is expected to surpass 5.6 billion by 2025. Sixty-four percent of small businesses use email to reach customers because it's cost-effective, efficient, and it works like a charm.

There are many reasons why email marketing is better for your business than social media, but if you're not sure what you're doing, that could spell an expensive disaster for your business. Make sure your strategy is up to snuff with help from The 2022 Premium Mailchimp & Email Marketing Mastery Super Bundle . It's on sale for just $34 (reg. $2,800).

This 14-course bundle includes courses from top instructors like Entrepreneur Academy (4.6/5 instructor rating), Ryan Ford (4.3/5 rating), and Phil Ebiner (4.6/5 rating).

Across this massive bundle, you'll learn absolutely everything you need to know to build a successful email marketing strategy. Through these courses, you'll learn how to build your email list by mastering landing pages, how to write better headlines and how to write copy for any part of a business or marketing campaign, and how to improve the response rate to your direct marketing campaigns.

Through a comprehensive set of courses, you'll learn how to fully automate your email marketing campaigns using tools like Mailchimp and Microsoft Outlook. Of course, you'll also learn email etiquette and copywriting tricks that will help you get the most engagement possible with as many people as possible. By the end of these courses, you'll be able to scale an email marketing strategy that your business can be proud of and will keep bringing customers back for more.

Upgrade your email marketing with The 2022 Premium Mailchimp & Email Marketing Mastery Super Bundle . Right now, you can get it for just $34 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

