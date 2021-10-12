VIDEO: Man accused of repeatedly grabbing girl, 15, on Manhattan subway train

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD released a video late Monday of a man wanted for allegedly groping a 15-year-old girl while aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan last month.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Monday, September 20 while aboard a northbound 5 train approaching the Brooklyn Bridge – City Hall subway station, authorities said.

According to police, the suspect grabbed the teen girl about the body repeatedly.

Photo credit NYPD

The suspect detrained at the station and fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).