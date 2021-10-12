CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

The Oldest Cemetery in Lansing

By John Robinson
 9 days ago
Thousands and thousands of people drive this little section of Lansing every single day. It's the section of Miller Road, between Cedar and Pennsylvania. Many who drive this section undoubtedly notice a few gravestones sitting on top of a hill, blocked off by a concrete wall on the north side of the road. Are you one of the many who wondered just what lies beyond that wall? Well, it just so happens it's – what is believed to be – the oldest cemetery in Lansing. It's the North Cemetery.

