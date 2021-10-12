Letters to the Editor: GOP is sacrificing health of children for political ends
GOP is sacrificing health of children for political ends. Why have eight U.S. state governors recently forbidden mask mandates in schools as children return after nearly 18 months of remote learning? Indeed, several state legislatures in these states have made it a law. The penalty for disobedience is the withdrawal of state funding for these schools. All eight states have Republican governors.www.goupstate.com
Comments / 0