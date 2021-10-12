CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spartanburg, SC

Letters to the Editor: GOP is sacrificing health of children for political ends

Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOP is sacrificing health of children for political ends. Why have eight U.S. state governors recently forbidden mask mandates in schools as children return after nearly 18 months of remote learning? Indeed, several state legislatures in these states have made it a law. The penalty for disobedience is the withdrawal of state funding for these schools. All eight states have Republican governors.

www.goupstate.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
State
Florida State
Spartanburg County, SC
Health
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
State
Texas State
Spartanburg, SC
Education
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Government
Spartanburg County, SC
Education
Spartanburg, SC
Health
The Hill

Bannon eyed as key link between White House, Jan. 6 riot

The Jan. 6 committee’s vote to refer former Trump strategist Steve Bannon for criminal charges is putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated with the White House and former President Trump . As lawmakers on...
POTUS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy